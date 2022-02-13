Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for construction of roads

The roads in the state are developing at a rapid pace in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, on the 17th of this month, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for 31 roads to be constructed over a total length of 741 km at a total cost of Rs 10,401 crore. Also, 20 roads already constructed at a cost of Rs 11,157 crore are to be started. In all, 51 roads in the state are being damaged. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Vijayawada on the 17th of this month.



It is learned that after YS Jagan took over as the Chief Minister, discussions were held with him on the development of national highways in the state. He explained the need to develop roads specifically connecting ports in the state, tourist destinations, backward areas and major cities in neighbouring states.

Gadkari pointed out that this would enable industrial and tourism development in the state. The Union Minister responded positively by allocating huge funds for the development of national highways in the state. Some of them have already been completed and the authorities are preparing to build others.

In this context, the government intends to simultaneously inaugurate roads and pave new ones. The schedule was drawn up in the wake of Nitin Gadkari's visit. Gadkari, CM YS Jagan and others will participate in a public meeting to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on the 17th of this month. The government is busy preparing the arrangements for this.