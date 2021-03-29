Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP candidate Gurumoorthy files nomination for Tirupati By-Election

YSR Congress Party candidate Dr Gurumoorthy has filed his nomination in the Nellore collectorate for the Tirupati Parliament by-election. Earlier, he reached the YSRCP office in Nellore district and laid a wreath at the statue of the late leader YSR.

Later, Gurumoorthy paid homage to the Ambedkar statue at the VR Center and reached the collectorate as a rally with YSRCP ministers, MLAs and activists and filed three sets of nominations. Speaking on the occasion, candidate Dr. Gurumurthy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan has nominated him with blessings and sought blessings from the people.

The event was attended by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kannababu, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Gautam Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy along with several YSRCP MLAs, party leaders and fans from Chittoor and Nellore districts.

With the sudden death of MP Balli Durgaprasad, it is known that the Tirupati Parliament by-election is inevitable. The TDP has announced its candidate as Panabaka Lakshmi and from BJP former Karnataka chief secretary Ratna Prabha has been announced as candidates.