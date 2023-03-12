Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP completes 13 years, calls on for celebrations across the state

Amid completion of 13 years for the YSRCP party headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party's central office has called for party flags to be hoisted in all the constituencies across the state on Sunday, and decorate the statues of late great leader Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy along with conduction of various service programs. It is suggested that the celebrations should be held grandly with many service programs.



Also, the central office said that the legislators and constituency coordinators should organize YSRCP's foundation day in a grand manner. Further, the YSR Congress party's central office in Tadepally will conduct the party's anniversary in a grand manner. The main leaders of the party will attend this program.

It is inevitable that the party President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy overcame many challenges and formed a government with full public strength and came to power.