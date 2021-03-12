Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders across the state celebrate eleventh anniversary of party

The YSR Congress Party headed by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completes the successful journey of eleven years today on March 12. The party leaders are celebrating the 11th anniversary across the state. Several events were held as part of the celebrations. YSRCP has proven that popularity by fulfilling the aspirations of people.

The celebrations were held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli with government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag. On this occasion, party leaders laid wreaths at the statue of YSR. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Jogi Ramesh and MP Suresh were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP rule was very special in the history of the country and YS Jagan was the one who led the party with the latest political policies. He said that YS Jagan was isolated under special circumstances when the late YSR died, which led him to float the party. "Jagan's ten years of the political presidency are an example of courage and struggle and there are no secrets in political decisions," Sajjala asserted.

Despite losing in 2014, Jagan was not discouraged in fact as the leader of the opposition, he associated with the people, hence created history by winning with massive majority and ruling the state successfully for lasy 20 months. "The Panchayat and municipal corporation election results are the testament of support of the people for the YS Jagan regime," said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.