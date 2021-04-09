Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP refutes BJP claims on Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab film

Tirupati: Refuting the BJP claim on declining permission for a benefit show of Pawan Kalyan film, YSRCP has said there are no political motives but it was done as per regulations and to check over inflated pricing of the tickets.

Reacting to BJP leader Sunil Deodhar's remark on State government barring benefit show of Pawan Kalyan movie, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that there is no connection between Tirupati by-poll and Vakeel Saab movie, as the movies will in no way influence the elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister criticised BJP leaders for making harsh comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging of being afraid of Pawan Kalyan and thus stopped the benefit shows. The government denied permission as tickets of Rs 150 were to be sold at Rs 1000 in the name of benefit shows and reminded about the AP Cinematography Act, which allows only four shows per day starting11 AM.

He asked the BJP leaders why would people vote for their party, whether for putting Visakha Steel Plant for sale, or failing to fulfill bifurcation promises, or betraying the State on special status. He said that BJP leaders have not come for electioneering but to fool them.

Recalling Pawan Kalyan's criticism on BJP leaders during 2019 polls, the Minister said that BJP had forgotten the harsh remarks and teamed up with Jana Sena, even went ahead and hired Pawan Kalyan as CM candidate for BJP.

He said that people are not going to fall for their dramas, as they have already identified the business deal between BJP and Jana Sena.

Refuting Sunil Deodhar's allegation that the Chief Minister is scared of the film, he said that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena are being scared of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in the Tirupati election campaign on April 14.