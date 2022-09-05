  • Menu
Andhra University invites applications for Distance courses in UG and PG

Andhra University has released a notification for admission to distance education courses for the academic year 2022-23. AU School of Distance Education conducts various UG, PG and Diploma courses

Andhra University has released a notification for admission to distance education courses for the academic year 2022-23. AU School of Distance Education conducts various UG, PG and Diploma courses. It also offers admissions in BA/BCom/BSc, MA/MJMC/MHRM/MSc/MCom/MBA/MCA, one year PG diploma courses, 6 months certificate courses as well as online programs. Distance education admissions in Andhra University are held twice a year (January-February and July-August). B.Com in Accountancy and MA in Sociology courses are offered online.

Candidates who want to get admission in the respective courses must have passed the inter and degree course as indicated in the notification. Online applications for admission in these courses have started from today and will be allowed till 10th of next month and can apply till October 31 with a late fee of Rs.500.

The candidates are advised to visit Andhra University Distance Education website www.andhrauniversity.edu.in. for more information.

