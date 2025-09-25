Angamuthu new chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority

Visakhapatnam: M Angamuthu has been appointed as chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority. Prior to assuming charge at Mumbai Port Authority, M Angamuthu served as the chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority from May 9, 2023 to September 22 this year.

During his tenure as VPA’s chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) earned global recognition, securing the 19th position in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) Awards presented by the World Bank. Also, the port achieved a historic milestone by handling 82.62 MMTs of cargo, the highest-ever cargo throughput recorded by VPA in a financial year.

Under his leadership, VPA worked in close coordination with the state government and local authorities, contributing not only to the growth of the port but also to the overall development of Visakhapatnam city.

A number of initiatives were undertaken, including the development of parks, roads, and medians, along with a massive plantation drive to enhance greenery and promote sustainability. VPA secured the first place in the Swachhata Awards among all major ports in the country, reflecting its strong commitment to cleanliness and environmental stewardship. One million plantations were taken up in VPA, government organisations, schools and colleges along with neighbouring districts.

In recognition of his efforts, Angamuthu has been entrusted with an additional charge as chairperson of VPA for six months or until a new chairperson is appointed or until further orders.