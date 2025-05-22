Anil has no moral right to criticise MP Vemireddy

Nellore: Nellore City Deputy Mayor Roopkumar Yadav has pointed out that former Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, who is a criminal and betrayer, has no moral right to criticise Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Deputy Mayor said that MP Vemireddy has been rendering selfless services to the poor through VPR Foundation by spending crores of rupees from his own funds, whereas Anil Kumar amassed hundreds of crores of rupees when he was MLA and Minister during YSRCP regime.

He alleged that Anil Kumar was involved in various anti-social activities including cricket betting and earned lakhs by threatening corporate private hospitals owners during Covid-19. After losing 2024 elections, Anil fled to Tamil Nadu and doing business in Dubai, he alleged. Defending MP Vemireddy’s initiative in establishing HPQ High Purity Quartz Sound company, Roop Kumar Yadav stated that there is nothing wrong in setting up such industry.