Anil Kumar Singhal appointed as secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor
Amaravati: Senior IAS officer and former TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has been appointed as secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor. He will replace Ram Prakash Sisodia. Ram Prakash was asked to report to the general administration department.
An order has been issued by the chief secretary Jawahar Reddy in this regard.
