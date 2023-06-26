Anil Kumar Yadav challenges Nara Lokesh to defeat him in Nellore

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA and former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav challenged TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh to contest in Nellore.



Anil said that he came from a family without any political history and won as an MLA where as Lokesh, who came from a family where his grandfather and father were chief ministers, could not win as an MLA.

If Lokesh can stop his victory in Nellore, Anil has said that he will quit politics forever. If Lokesh loses, will he leave politics? he challenged.

The YSRCP leader said that to defeat him, the Telugu Desam Party spent Rs. 200 crores. He said that he does not need special praise from Chief Minister Jagan. He said that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has put the honor of 80 years of political history at the feet of Nara Lokesh. He added that Anam is fighting for Lokesh who has not won even once.