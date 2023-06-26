Live
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
- Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake
- ‘Bhaag Saale’ trailer: Engaging and fun-filled
Anil Kumar Yadav challenges Nara Lokesh to defeat him in Nellore
Says that he came from a family without any political history and won as an MLA whereas Lokesh, who came from a family where his grandfather and father were chief ministers
Amaravati: YSRCP MLA and former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav challenged TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh to contest in Nellore.
Anil said that he came from a family without any political history and won as an MLA where as Lokesh, who came from a family where his grandfather and father were chief ministers, could not win as an MLA.
If Lokesh can stop his victory in Nellore, Anil has said that he will quit politics forever. If Lokesh loses, will he leave politics? he challenged.
The YSRCP leader said that to defeat him, the Telugu Desam Party spent Rs. 200 crores. He said that he does not need special praise from Chief Minister Jagan. He said that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has put the honor of 80 years of political history at the feet of Nara Lokesh. He added that Anam is fighting for Lokesh who has not won even once.