Driverless Namma Metro nets revenue of `230 crore even before its launch

Bengaluru : The19.15 km yellow line metro from RV Road to Bommasandra is likely to start in January. But even before the start of China’s driverless metro, Namma Metro has already made a revenue of Rs 230 crore by signing agreements with three ITBT companies. Namma Metro was already struggling to come out of financial difficulties, and this agreement has helped Namma Metro financially.

The RV Road to Bommasandra route will be opened in a month, and in this context, Namma Metro has decided to name three metro stations after three ITBT companies. A deal worth Rs 65 crore has been signed for 30 years to name Konnappana Agrahara Metro Station as Infosys Konnappana Agrahara Metro, Hebbagodi Metro Station as Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station, and Bommasandra Metro Station as Delta Bommasandra Metro Station. Local residents are expressing happiness over this.

A total of Rs 65 crore has been signed for Namma metro, including Rs 25 crore for the metro skywalk route within the Infosys company, and Rs 10 crore for advertising, making a total of Rs 100 crore from Infosys itself, while Rs 65 crore has been received for 30 years to name the metro as Biocon.

A contract worth Rs 230 crore has been signed before the metro starts operating, and more metro stations have been given the opportunity to be named after different companies this month and in January. Talks have also been held with many ITBT companies regarding this.

Metro passengers who spoke about this said that the passengers will be burdened with the fare hike, but it would be enough if the fares were not increased. Namma metro, which was in financial distress after borrowing thousands of crores of rupees for this route, has reduced the burden on BMRCL due to these agreements.