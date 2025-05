Ankurarpanam held at Tiruchanur temple

Tirupathi: The Ankurarpanam for the annual Vasantotsavam was performed on Saturday evening with religious fervor in Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor.

Traditional rituals including Punyahavachanam, Rakshabandhanam, Ankurarpanam, and Senadhipati Utsavam were conducted.

The Vasantotsavam will be celebrated from May 11 to 13. Devotees can participate by paying Rs.150 per person.