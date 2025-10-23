Annadanam held on Amit Shah’s birthday

Tirupati: The 61st birthday of Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Gandhi Road here on Wednesday, under the leadership of Dr PC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust.

State BJP legal advisor Ajay Kumar attended as the chief guest, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held. Sweets were distributed and massive food donation was organised for 1,000 poor and underprivileged people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar highlighted Amit Shah’s contributions to national development and his leadership in public service. Dr PC Rayulu praised Amit Shah’s tireless efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed joy in celebrating the occasion through service activities.