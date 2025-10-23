Live
- Govt balm for urban poor to have a roof over their head!
- Foreign PVL stars embrace Hyderabad challenge
- MDMA dealer and accomplice held in Hyderabad crackdown
- Anti-defection hearings resume: Speaker to decide fate of BRS MLAs
- Health Minister defends Basti Dawakhanas, accuses BRS of political mud-slinging
- Ensure better power services: APSPDCL CMD
- Annadanam held on Amit Shah’s birthday
- Mayor reviews rain preparedness, stresses coordination among all depts
- CP presents sports kits to dept staff
- BJP vows to 'besiege secretariat' over fee reimbursement arrears
Annadanam held on Amit Shah’s birthday
Tirupati: The 61st birthday of Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Gandhi Road here on...
Tirupati: The 61st birthday of Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Gandhi Road here on Wednesday, under the leadership of Dr PC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust.
State BJP legal advisor Ajay Kumar attended as the chief guest, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held. Sweets were distributed and massive food donation was organised for 1,000 poor and underprivileged people.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar highlighted Amit Shah’s contributions to national development and his leadership in public service. Dr PC Rayulu praised Amit Shah’s tireless efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed joy in celebrating the occasion through service activities.