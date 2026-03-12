Annadanam marks JSP leader’s birthday

Anantapur: Jana Sena Party leaders, led by party leader Veera Nayali, celebrated party district president and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun's birthday by organising various service programmes here on Wednesday.

Party district vice-president and Valmiki Boya Corporation Director Eswaraiah organised Annadanam at Andhula Ashram at Hamali Colony here.

A cake cutting ceremony was held under the leadership of Market Yard directors Avuku Vijayakumar and Muppuri Krishna, while leaders Prasad, Sai Krishna Yadav and Varun Goud organised food distribution at Sarvajana Hospital. In the evening, fruit bowls, water bottles and other items were distributed to Muslim brothers during the holy month of Ramzan at Saifullah Masjid, under the leadership of Mahesh Somu Kishore and Babu Harsha Malli.

Party city president Podili Baburao gave a call to Jana Sena leaders and activists to organise service-oriented programmes, further strengthening the leadership of TC Varun, who is constantly guiding party ranks and working tirelessly to strengthen the party by taking Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's ideals to field level.