‘Annadatha Sukhibhava’ benefits disbursed

Ongole: The third instalment under Annadatha Sukhibhava PM-KISAN for 2025-26 was distributed at a programme held at Yerajarla in Ongole mandal on Friday.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao attended theevent along with Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari, OUDA Chairman Reyaz, coalition parties’ representatives, and farmers. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the government remains firmly committed to farmer welfare and that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is crediting Rs 6,000 per farmer as the third tranche in their accounts under this scheme. Under ‘Annadatha Sukhibhava’ scheme, each farming family receives Rs 14,000 from the State government and Rs 6,000 under PM-KISAN from Central government, totalling Rs 20,000 annually.

The officials explained that across the State, Rs 2,675.97 crore is released in this third instalment, benefiting 46,85,838 farmers. In Prakasam district, Rs 160.899 crore is being credited to 2,68,165 farmers.

In Ongole constituency, 9,260 farmers are receiving Rs 4.762 crore, while in Ongole mandal alone, 5,048 farmers receive Rs 3.028 crore. In Yerajarla village, 444 farmers benefited to the tune of Rs 26.64 lakh, they said.