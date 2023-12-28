Live
- Puttaparthi district collector directs officials to be vigilant at EVM storage rooms
- ‘Legal errors’: Pak court halts Imran Khan’s cypher case proceedings till Jan 11
- YSRCP govt. fulfilled all promises, ready for challenge, Jogi Ramesh
- Will work under leadership of YS Jagan no matter what, says Kadiri MLA
- Eluru district collector says increased pension to elderly will begin from January 2024
- YSRCP leader join TDP in presence of Kadiri leader Kandikunta Venkataprasad
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to Anganwadi workers
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to municipal sanitation workers strike
- Future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation: Mukesh Ambani
- Rajampet MLA starts Adudam Andhra program at Vontimitta
Just In
Annamayya district collector directs MROs tie expedite land acquisition
Annamayya district Collector PS Girisha emphasised the importance of expediting the land acquisition program to ensure that land is distributed
Annamayya district Collector PS Girisha emphasised the importance of expediting the land acquisition program to ensure that land is distributed to the poor in a timely manner and instructed the Tehsildars to identify suitable agricultural lands for distribution, excluding areas such as streams, bends, hills, and mounds.
The RDOs were directed to provide necessary instructions to the Tehsildars regarding the land acquisition program. The surveyors from all the mandals in the district were instructed to assist in identifying arable lands. The cooperation of forest officials was also sought in accordance with government rules.
The District Collector set a deadline of January 3 for the completion of the land acquisition program and urged all authorities to work together and submit their reports. The Tehsildars were advised not to neglect their responsibilities in this regard. The Joint Collector, DRO, RDOs, Tehsildars, surveyors, and other officials attended the meeting.