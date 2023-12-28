Annamayya district collector directs MROs tie expedite land acquisition

Annamayya district Collector PS Girisha emphasised the importance of expediting the land acquisition program to ensure that land is distributed to the poor in a timely manner and instructed the Tehsildars to identify suitable agricultural lands for distribution, excluding areas such as streams, bends, hills, and mounds.

The RDOs were directed to provide necessary instructions to the Tehsildars regarding the land acquisition program. The surveyors from all the mandals in the district were instructed to assist in identifying arable lands. The cooperation of forest officials was also sought in accordance with government rules.

The District Collector set a deadline of January 3 for the completion of the land acquisition program and urged all authorities to work together and submit their reports. The Tehsildars were advised not to neglect their responsibilities in this regard. The Joint Collector, DRO, RDOs, Tehsildars, surveyors, and other officials attended the meeting.