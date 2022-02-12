Annavaram: Arrangements in place for Kalayana Mahotsav

Annavaram: Endowment Department Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Raju and Amalapuram DSP Y Madhava Reddy on Friday

inspected the arrangements for the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi, which will be held at 12.35 am on Saturday.

The officials have made elaborate arrangements and exquisitely decorated the temple premises at Antarvedi. The celebrations started on February 8 and will continue till 17. In view of the visit of distinguished guests like Ministers, District Collector, SP and other VIPs, security measures have been stepped up.

DSP Madhav Reddy inspected the arrangements and looked after security measures.

He directed the fisheries department officials to take appropriate measures in case of devotees' accidental drownings and to provide boats and swimmers.

He directed the police to take adequate measures to prevent any untoward incidents during Rathotsavam on February 12. He also suggested arranging a heavy bandobast in order to check riots at the spot.

RDO NSVB Vasanta Rayudu said that 60 swimmers were deployed at Antarvedi beach to avoid any untoward incident. He said sale of liquor will be banned in Antarvedi during the festival.

Speaking with The Hans India, Antarvedi Temple Executive Officer Y Badraji said that adequate arrangements have been made. He said BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu will participate in the programme. Against their expectations of one lakh devotees, it was estimated only 40,000 devotees are likely to turn up for the occasion due to Covid-19, the EO added.