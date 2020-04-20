Annavaram temple deprived of Rs 10 crore revenue

Kakinada: Lockdown has caused a revenue loss of Rs 10 crore to famous Lord Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple at Annavaram in East Godavari district.

Subsequently, a 50 percent cut in the salaries of the temple staff was announced by the authorities.

As per instructions of the State government, the temple authorities banned all darshans, vrathas, kalyanams and other poojas and also not allowed the private wedding parties.

However, the temple authorities are performing daily rituals to gods and goddess in the temples regularly by priests.

The Annavram Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao told 'The Hans India' on Monday that though the temple was incurring loss of Rs 10 crore during this lockdown period, the temple is serving 400 food packets to the poor in Annavaram and surrounding villages through revenue dept officials.

He said that Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Divya Kalyana Mahostavam will be celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Ekadashi on May 3 at Annavaram Temple. The celestial fete will be performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by the priest in the presence of Kshetrapalaka of Lord Sri Rama.

But no devotees or visitors will be allowed. Only the temple chairman couple, the temple official priests, band party and others not crossing 20 people will be present at the celestial marriage of the lord.

He condemned the rumours on issuing passes to the devotees in limited number to witness the celestial marriage. He made it clear that the temple has not issued any passes to other people and nobody will be allowed into the temple. The temple management will not allow autos.

The bundobust will be arranged on ghat roads and the hill to prevent untoward incidents.

Trinatha Rao said that the temple gets revenue of Rs 112 crore per annum. He informed that usually, the temple will spend Rs 1 lakh on celestial wedding. But now the expenditure is reduced to only Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the state government is making use of Ratnagiri hills as quarantine centres and nearly 341 people have been accommodated in Lord Satyadeva temple rooms.

Trinatha Rao said that the food and other facilities to the inmates of quarantine centre are being provided by revenue department.

There is criticism from many quarters over allowing people with possible Caronavirus threat into the temple. The Hindu organizations found fault with the state government to allot rooms of the temples to the people for their quarantine.

GV Ratnam, Assistant Professor, Bikkavolu of East Godavari district said that one wonders why this single temple should be exclusively utilized for quarantine purpose leaving behind other places.