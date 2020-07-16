Annavaram temple hundi collection touches 22 lakh

Kakinada: Hundi collection at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Annavaram was Rs 22,01,580. The hundi collection was counted on Thursday. The foreign currency was US Dollars 383, United Arab Emirates Central Bank 5 Dirhams, Nepal Rastra Bank Rs 10. Demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes worth Rs 13,500 were found.



The counting was monitored by Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao, temple staff, priests and Srivari Seva members. He said that the revenue was greatly affected due to the Covid-19. During the lockdown restrictions, the temple was closed. The temple will be open for darshan from 6 am to 6 pm as per the instructions of the District Collector. He said that permission is accorded to Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham only from 6 am to 6 pm. He said that devotees should follow the Covid-19 norms.