Annavaram temple to be closed today

Kakinada: The famous Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram will remain closed in view of curfew in the district on July 19 from 6 am to 6 pm.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinath Rao said the temple will be closed on Sunday for darshan as per the instructions of the district collector and appealed to the devotees not to visit the temple on Sunday.

He said devotees will be allowed to enter temple from 6 am to 6 pm on July 20 to 25 for the darshan. He said that devotees can perform Vratas, Aayush Homam, Chandi Homam from Monday to Saturday and permission will be accorded for Satyanarayana Swamy vrathams only from 6 am to 6 pm.

As a precautionary measure, devotees are not allowed to enter garbhalaya and Antaralaya darshans, he said and added only laghu darshan was allowed.