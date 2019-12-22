Announcement on 25 districts in AP soon: MP V Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has announced that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is nurturing the idea of developing 25 districts in the state.

Participating in the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister held at the party office in here on Saturday, the MP said the 'three capitals' idea was mooted along with carving out more districts so as to spread development across the state.

Vijayasai Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy took several historical decisions during the six-month long tenure and added that all the districts would be developed in a uniform manner.

Joining the birthday celebrations of the CM, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it's the first of its kind in the country where a state would have three capitals.

The development that has not been seen in the last five years of the TDP rule is now happening within six months after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. Further, he stated that the YSRC flag would flutter high in the local body elections also. He appealed to the cadre to work towards this direction.

The party's women's wing leader Garikina Gowri distributed wheelchairs to the physically-challenged and saris to the elderly women. Andhra University convocation hall wore a festive look as the varsity Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy hosted a cake-cutting ceremony wherein the party cadre attended.

Vijayasai Reddy gave away tabs to differently-abled students of the varsity. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, MP M V V Satyanarayana, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy, among others took part in the birthday celebrations of the CM, cutting the cake and sharing with the partymen.

Meanwhile, poor-feeding, distribution of fruits and bread among the poor and special 'puja', among other programmes marked the 47th birthday of the CM in various wards across the city.