Annual fest 'Lakshya' held at Lendi College

The Lendi College students of electrical branch organised annual festival 'Lakshya' at the campus on Friday. Addressing the students, Principal Dr VV Rama Reddy said that the "Electrical department will take the lead in all matters and advised the students to enthusiastically participate in all events. G Tammi Raju, Senior Manager and Center Head of Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd advised the students to pursue technical education with clarity and commitment to embrace the new job opportunities that are coming with the revolutionary changes in technology.





He said that electrical engineering students will have a bright future in alternative energy sources, electrical vehicles and chip designing and appreciate the EEE department of Lendi College for preparing students for the same. Later, a workshop on "Electrical Vehicle" and competitions like Project Expo, Poster Presentation, Robo race, and Robo wars was organised as part of the programme. Students from various colleges participated in the programmes.







Prizes were distributed to students who excelled in PPT presentations, Project Expos, Robo Races, and Robo Wars. HOD Dr K Subbaramaiah, Vice Principal Dr Haribabu Tammineni, AV Parankusam, Placement Dean G Prakash Babu and others were present on the occasion.



