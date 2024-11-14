Annual naval flight safety meeting held

Visakhapatnam : Centering on the theme ‘Emerging threats and challenges - Naval air operations and compliance with flight safety’, flight safety seminar (FSS) and annual naval flight safety meeting (NFSM) 2024 was conducted at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command.

The seminar focused on contemporary topics including advancements in counter-UAV/ UAS technologies and tactics, cybersecurity risks in aviation operations and counter measures for aircraft systems. The importance of ‘mindfulness training’ for mental resilience during air operations was also deliberated upon on the occasion.

The discussions encouraged a holistic approach to managing emerging operational risks, emphasising the need for shared vigilance across services for safeguarding aerial assets.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar delivered the key-note address.

The engaging exchange of views underscored the growing need for adaptive and proactive safety strategies, particular to challenges in modern naval aviation. The NFSM brought together key flight safety stakeholders of the Indian Navy, with Rear Admiral Janak Bevil, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) presiding over the meeting. Safety concurs across the navy were elaborated upon with an aim of operational risk management to ensure safe flying while meeting all operational missions.

Discussions included the latest trends in bird and animal hazard mitigation. The event featured engaging panel discussions and expert-led presentations, underscoring the Indian Navy’s commitment towards enhancing flight safety protocols and ensuring the highest standards of readiness in naval aviation.