Another festival awaits cricket enthusiasts in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host another international match. Last month, the cricket enthusiasts were treated to RoKo’s (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) high-voltage batting performance in Visakhapatnam. This January, T20 star players are set to entertain the cricket fans.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has made comprehensive arrangements for the 4th T20 match scheduled on January 28 between India and New Zealand at the ACA-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

ACA officials announced that online ticket sales will begin at 5 pm on January 23 through the ‘District by Zomato’ app. Tickets will be available only online and no offline sales are permitted.

As part of the preparations, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi discussed security arrangements, traffic regulation, crowd management, stadium operations, drinking water supply and sanitation with the ACA officials.

Taking lessons from previous match experiences, the ACA has introduced a numbered seating system to ensure spectator convenience. Cricket enthusiasts will be required to occupy only the seats allotted to them.

During the India Vs South Africa ODI match held on December 6 last year, tickets were sold on a first-come-first-served basis without seat numbers. This led to causing inconvenience for the spectators, who had to arrive several hours before the match and faced difficulties to leave their seats as others occupied them in their absence. To avoid a repetition of such issues, the ACA has decided to implement seat numbering for the ensuing 28 T20 match. The City Police Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure robust security arrangements, particularly at entry points, to manage the flow of the crowd efficiently. CCTV cameras are being installed at parking areas, an upgraded centralised public address system will be put in place and special police personnel will be deployed to provide security for the cricket teams and the support staff. Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) zonal commissioner Ayyappa Naidu stated that, in coordination with the ACA, efforts are on to host the match with a zero-waste management system.