T20 WC 2026: Madushan approved as replacement for Malinga in Sri Lanka squad

Colombo: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday approved Pramod Madushan as a replacement for Eshan Malinga in the Sri Lanka squad.

"Madushan, a medium-fast bowler who has played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Malinga was ruled out following a shoulder injury sustained during the bilateral T20I against England on 1 February," ICC said in a statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Medhuasan, 24 years old and previously played for the Sri Lanka national cricket team in eight T20Is, taking 12 wickets at an average of 8.63 runs per over. Medhuasan also played against England in 2021 but was not included in the final 2020 ICC World Cup squad on 2 February 2023; curiously, he last played in an international T20I on 28April 2023.

With the pace bowling attack of Madushan, together with his team mates Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka will compete against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on February 8.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan.



