  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anti-Corruption Week takes off at Rajahmundry Airport

Rajamahendravaram Airport staff taking pledge against corruption on Tuesday
x

Rajamahendravaram Airport staff taking pledge against corruption on Tuesday

Highlights

Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated at Rajamahendravaram Airport with the theme “Independent India @ Self Reliance with Integrity”.

Rajamahendravaram: Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated at Rajamahendravaram Airport with the theme "Independent India @ Self Reliance with Integrity".

Manoj Kumar Nayak, Airport Director said that the main idea of VAW 2021 is to drive the nation towards corruption-free India and to report to the appropriate authority in case of any corruption observed in and around us. During the week-long observance, various programmes are planned within the organisation and outreach activities to school, colleges etc through debate competition, Grama Sabha, motivating the citizens to take integrity pledge through website "Pledge.cvc.nic.in".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X