Anti-Corruption Week takes off at Rajahmundry Airport

Rajamahendravaram: Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated at Rajamahendravaram Airport with the theme "Independent India @ Self Reliance with Integrity".



Manoj Kumar Nayak, Airport Director said that the main idea of VAW 2021 is to drive the nation towards corruption-free India and to report to the appropriate authority in case of any corruption observed in and around us. During the week-long observance, various programmes are planned within the organisation and outreach activities to school, colleges etc through debate competition, Grama Sabha, motivating the citizens to take integrity pledge through website "Pledge.cvc.nic.in".