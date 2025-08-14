Anti-drug awareness programme held

Dharmavaram: As part of the 5th anniversary celebrations of the National and State Action Plan for Prevention of Substance Abuse (2020), mandated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Sri Sathya Sai district administration conducted an anti-drug awareness programme at Government Polytechnic College, Dharmavaram on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, G Archana, Deputy Director, Department of Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens (Anantapur & Sri Sathya Sai districts), urged the youth to set clear goals and move forward with discipline.

She emphasised that since 2020, the State government has been taking determined measures to curb drug abuse and organising awareness drives in coordination with the medical, police and excise departments.

Archana warned that possession, sale, storage, or transportation of narcotic substances is a criminal offence, punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment.

She highlighted the devastating impact of drug addiction on young lives, leading to social and economic downfall. Parents, she said, make significant sacrifices to educate their children, and youth should not ruin their future through substance abuse.

She informed that those addicted to drugs are referred to the government de-addiction centre at Hindupur District Hospital or private facilities like Swear De-addiction Centre for treatment and counselling. Citizens can report drug-related incidents to the Eagle toll-free helpline 1972.

The programme concluded with a pledge administered to students against drug abuse and illegal trafficking under the International Day Against Drug Abuse framework. College Principal, staff, and departmental officials participated in the event.