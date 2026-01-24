Anti-drug rally held in Hindupur

Hindupur: As part of sustained efforts to build a drug-free society, the Sri Sathya Sai district police organised a large-scale anti-drug awareness rally titled “Drugs Vaddhu Bro” in Hindupur on Friday.

The programme was held in accordance with the directives of the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Director General of Police. Addressing the gathering, S Satish Kumar Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya Sai district, called upon the youth to stay away from narcotic substances, warning that drug abuse can irreparably damage their future, families and careers.

He emphasised that drug addiction not only destroys individual lives but also poses a serious threat to society by increasing crime and social instability. The rally commenced from Sadbhavana Circle and proceeded via Ambedkar Circle to Kanchi Kamakshi Kalyana Mandapam, with students carrying placards and banners conveying strong anti-drug messages.

The programme witnessed the participation of students from various colleges, representatives of voluntary organisations, medical professionals, town residents and DWCRA women. The SP highlighted the strict legal consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, stating that those found involved in the sale or consumption of drugs could face imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years, depending on the quantity involved.

He urged citizens to promptly report drug-related activities through toll-free numbers 1972 and 112, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential. Municipal Commissioner Mallikarjuna and other speakers stressed the importance of parental involvement in guiding children and fostering healthy lifestyles.

Educational videos highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse were also screened for students.

Senior police officials, municipal authorities, NGOs, parents and students participated in the programme, reaffirming their collective commitment to making Hindupur and the district drug-free.