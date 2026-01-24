  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Housing mkt turns value-driven in 2025 as luxury homes gain ground: Report

  • Created On:  24 Jan 2026 1:24 PM IST
Housing mkt turns value-driven in 2025 as luxury homes gain ground: Report
X

India’s residential real estate market entered a decisive new phase in 2025, transitioning from a volume-driven expansion to a more mature, value-led growth cycle, according to a latest joint report by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and ANAROCK. The report noted that housing sales across the top seven cities declined 14 per cent year-on-year to around 3.96 lakh units. However, despite the fall in volumes, the total transaction value rose 6 per cent to cross Rs6 lakh crore, signalling a clear shift towards higher ticket sizes and the growing dominance of premium and luxury housing.

This divergence between sales volume and transaction value reflects a deeper structural transformation in the Indian housing market. Following a prolonged phase of muted price growth between 2015 and 2019, residential prices surged nearly 54 per cent during the 2019–24 period, driven by post-pandemic recovery, increased infrastructure investments and consolidation among large, organised developers. In 2025, price growth moderated to a healthier average of around 8 per cent, indicating a more sustainable and end-user-driven market environment.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said one of the most significant changes has been the shift in demand composition.

Tags

India residential real estatepremium and luxury housingICC–ANAROCK reporthousing market
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Today is International Day of Education: Shaping inclusive and future-ready learning

Today is International Day of Education: Shaping inclusive and future-ready learning

National News

More
Share it
X