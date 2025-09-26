‘Antyodaya Diwas’ observed

Vijayawada: The Regional Office of the Central Bureau of Communication in association with My Bharat observed Antyodaya Diwas at Vijaya Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences for Women at Enikepadu on the outskirts of the city, commemorating the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Antyodaya, meaning “rise of the last person,” continues to inspire India’s inclusive growth agenda. During the programme, CBC RO assistant director R Ramesh Chandra explained the objectives of the Antyodaya Mission, highlighting the government’s commitment to social justice and holistic development.

On the occasion, Ramesh administered Swachhata pledge to the students and staff, reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness. Vijaya Pharmaceutical Institute Principal Dr K Padma Latha advised the students to be socially responsible to grow as civilised citizens.

Earlier, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, PMBI, Nodal Officer Allu Hari Krishna gave a presentation to the students on the occasion of Pharmaceutical Day, which refers to World Pharmacists Day celebrated globally on September 25, on the emerging technologies and inventions in the field of Pharmacy.

Later, the students and NSS volunteers led by programme officer A Jaya Rami Reddy and teaching staff, enthusiastically participated in a cleanliness drive under Swachhotsav-2025.