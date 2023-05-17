ANU ranked 6th best university

Vijayawada (NTR district): Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor P Raja Sekhar informed that ANU has been ranked 15th among the best universities across India and 6th best university in South India alone in the recently announced list of best universities.

In a press release on Tuesday, the VC said that ‘The Week- Hansa Research Survey-2023’ has announced the ranks recently and the ANU achieved this rank. He said that the ranks are being announced by observing infrastructure facilities, imparting education, and other amenities in the universities. He also informed the ANU achieved these results by imparting education with high standards and values. He hoped this rank would continue in the future in NAAC and others. He congratulated all the teaching staff and administration staff for achieving good results.