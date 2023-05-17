Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
ANU ranked 6th best university
Vijayawada (NTR district): Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Vice-Chancellor P Raja Sekhar informed that ANU has been ranked 15th among the best universities across India and 6th best university in South India alone in the recently announced list of best universities.
In a press release on Tuesday, the VC said that ‘The Week- Hansa Research Survey-2023’ has announced the ranks recently and the ANU achieved this rank. He said that the ranks are being announced by observing infrastructure facilities, imparting education, and other amenities in the universities. He also informed the ANU achieved these results by imparting education with high standards and values. He hoped this rank would continue in the future in NAAC and others. He congratulated all the teaching staff and administration staff for achieving good results.