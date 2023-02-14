ANU staff held for tampering B Tech students' marks

Guntur: Police have arrested G Surendranath, a casual employee working in ANU Pariksha Bhavan, on charges of tampering the marks of B Tech second year students. They seized Rs 50,000 cash and a cell phone from his possession.

According to Circle Inspector B Suresh Babu, based on the complaint lodged by ANU Registrar Prof Karuna, police registered a case of tampering the marks of B Tech second year students.

During investigation, police found that the accused, G Surendranath, had tampered the marks of 55 answer sheets of 37 students studying B Tech second year in Chalapathi Engineering College. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the CI said.

Police informed the media that the accused collected up to Rs 55,000 from each student for tampering the marks in the answer sheets and for awarding qualifying marks. He collected over Rs 5.5 lakh and spent Rs 5 lakh for his personal expenses.

Police officials have decided to interrogate some more employees of ANU and students of Chalapathi Engineering College in connection with the tampering of marks in the answer sheets of Police have arrested G Surendranath, a casual employee working in ANU Pariksha Bhavan, on charges of tampering the marks of B Tech second year studentsB Tech second year students. They included students' names in the FIR.