News

AP 10th-Grade Exam Schedule Updated for Ugadi and Ramzan

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 5:37 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced a slight change to the 10th-grade examination timetable due to Ugadi and Ramzan. The English exam, originally scheduled for March 20th, has been postponed to March 21st to accommodate the festivals.

The examinations will take place from March 16th to April 1st, with tests conducted daily from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The revised schedule ensures students can observe the festivals without conflicting with their exams.

This adjustment aims to facilitate festival celebrations while maintaining the examination timetable. Students and teachers have been advised to note the new date for the English paper and prepare accordingly for the remaining assessments.

AP 10th ExamsExam Schedule UpdateUgadi Ramzan HolidaysAndhra Pradesh EducationBoard Exams 2026
PM Modi arrives in Kuala Lumpur, welcomed by Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at airport

