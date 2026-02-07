AP 10th-Grade Exam Schedule Updated for Ugadi and Ramzan

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced a slight change to the 10th-grade examination timetable due to Ugadi and Ramzan. The English exam, originally scheduled for March 20th, has been postponed to March 21st to accommodate the festivals.

The examinations will take place from March 16th to April 1st, with tests conducted daily from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The revised schedule ensures students can observe the festivals without conflicting with their exams.

This adjustment aims to facilitate festival celebrations while maintaining the examination timetable. Students and teachers have been advised to note the new date for the English paper and prepare accordingly for the remaining assessments.