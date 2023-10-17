AP ahead in implementation of National Education Policy

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh is ahead of all the States in the country in the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, asserted Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). He added that online education is playing a vital role in this, which became widespread after COVID-19. He said the AP government is working on new policies for higher education development and called upon students and teachers to get updated and acquire useful knowledge according to the changing technology.



Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys Springboard, at a programme held at AKNU Convention Centre here on Monday. A workshop was also conducted on the occasion.

APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju, Infosys Springboard Education Training and Assessment Unit Head and senior Vice-President Tirumala Arohi, AKNU Registrar G Sudhakar and others participated.

Chairman Hemachandra Reddy noted that students are being given new guidelines through internships. He expressed happiness over AKNU’s signing MoU with Infosys Springboard.

Vice Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju stated that this MoU will provide an opportunity to acquire skill development knowledge. This MoU has materialised as part of the efforts to provide quality technical education to rural students, which would benefit the university as well as affiliated colleges.

Infosys Springboard senior Vice-President Tirumala Arohi said they have 20,000 courses available, assuring the students of good job opportunities due to their training. He said this MoU will serve as a bridge to fill the gap between educational institutions and software companies.

Prof JVR Murthy (JNTU-K), AKNU Dean- Faculty of Engineering P Suresh Verma, IQAC Director Dr V Persis, and Principal Dr P Venkateswara Rao also attended.