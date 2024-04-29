Indian Official Accused Of Orchestrating Attack On Khalistani Terrorist In the US

A report by the Washington Post alleges that Vikram Yadav, an officer in the Research and Analysis Wing, orchestrated a plan to attack Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Yadav reportedly hired a hit team and provided details about Pannun, including his address in New York.



The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the Washington Post's article.

In November 2022, the Financial Times reported that the US had thwarted a plot to assassinate Pannun, expressing concerns that India was involved. India denied these allegations, calling them contrary to government policy, and initiated a high-level inquiry committee on November 18, 2023.

Subsequently, an indictment filed in a Manhattan court implicated Nikhil Gupta in collusion with an Indian government official to kill Pannun, who holds dual US and Canadian citizenship. The indictment referred to an unnamed individual, 'CC-1', believed to be directing the plot from India. 'CC-1' allegedly recruited Gupta in May 2023 to carry out Pannun's assassination.



According to the Washington Post, 'CC-1' is identified as Vikram Yadav.

Nikhil Gupta, aged 52, was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, after the US Justice Department charged him for his involvement in the purported murder plot of Pannun. US officials claimed that Gupta had agreed to pay $100,000 to an assassin for the killing, with an initial payment of $15,000 made on June 9, 2023.