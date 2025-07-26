AP aims to offer unique experiences to tourists

Vijayawada: With an aim of providing invaluable experiences to tourists visiting AP through various tourism activities, a Mastercard workshop was held at the tourism department office in Autonagar here on Friday.

The workshop focused on crucial discussions regarding strategies and guidelines for the state’s tourism development, methods for offering unique experiences through various tourism processes, understanding cardholders’ preferences, and accessing world-class events.

Discussions in the workshop revolved around preparing an excellent tagline and a compelling theme for the state’s tourism sector. Officials at the Mastercard workshop proposed to finalise the tagline soon and launch it through the hands of Chief MinisterN Chandrababu Naidu during the World Tourism Day celebrations in September. AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) MD Amrapali Kata stated in a release that the workshop’s objective was to facilitate relations with cultural and other ministry officials, support social media promotion through government-owned channels, collaborate on creating immersive tourist experiences, prioritize heritage sites, and generate invaluable memories for tourists by considering the experiences of Mastercard holders in India and globally.

To provide unforgettable experiences to tourists visiting AP through diverse tourism offerings, the tourism department has divided the state into four distinct tourism circuits: Araku-Vizag Region: This circuit aims at introducing tribal culture, allow tourists to interact with tribal communities, and witness the local production of goods. Godavari Delta Circuit : This offers experiences of the scenic Godavari backwaters, journeys through coconut groves, and boat rides. Suryalanka-Chirala Circuit : This focuses on coastal life, the lifestyle of fishermen, and the rich heritage of handloom weaving. Tirupati Circuit : This provides spiritual experiences, insights into the handloom weavers’ lifestyle, and the enjoyment of natural scenic areas.

Officials urged Mastercard holders for their partnership, emphasising that they are working towards a robust marketing plan and capitalizing on all branding opportunities. MD Amrapali Kata expressed gratitude to all participants in the workshop.