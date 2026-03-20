AP and Telangana intermediate results expected in April second week

The Intermediate examination results in the Telugu states are expected to be released in the second week of April, with officials expediting arrangements to ensure an earlier announcement this year.

In Telangana, the Intermediate First and Second Year public examinations have already concluded. The evaluation process is scheduled to be completed by 25 March, with results likely to be declared by 6 April. Summer holidays will begin on 24 April, while junior colleges are set to reopen on 1 June. In the interim, the Board plans to conduct Advanced Supplementary examinations and publish their results by 31 May.

Officials noted that delays in releasing results in previous years have adversely affected academic schedules. Although colleges reopen in June, considerable time is often lost due to supplementary examinations and subsequent evaluation. To address this issue, authorities have decided to announce results earlier than usual.

In Andhra Pradesh, similar preparations are underway. Most Intermediate examinations concluded on 18 March, with the remaining papers scheduled to finish by 25 March. The evaluation of answer scripts will commence on 22 March, having been postponed by a day due to Ramadan.

According to Intermediate Board Secretary Ranjit Basha, efforts are being made to declare the results by 10 April.