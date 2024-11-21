AP assembly begins with question hour, key bills to be tabled

The Andhra Pradesh Budget Meetings have commenced at 9 AM on Thursday with a question and answer session, which will cover a range of pressing topics including the state's drug issues, electricity charges, and various development schemes.

Key subjects on the agenda include discussions surrounding the Ganja blade batch in the state, the Pushkara Itti Potala scheme, and the establishment of a special development fund for backward districts. Other important matters to be deliberated include funding for the Tirupati Urban Development Corporation, the implementation of online apps, and the allocation of TID Co housing. Additionally, the government plans to address the proposal for honorary salaries for imams and mausoleums, the establishment of a textile park in Emmiganur, and the creation of an IT hub in Visakhapatnam.

Following the question hour, key bills to be introduced in the house including a resolution in the Legislative Assembly advocating for the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool, which will be forwarded to the Central government.

The day’s proceedings will also feature announcements regarding various policies from relevant department ministers including BC Janardhan Reddy, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, and Nara Lokesh. They will cover diverse topics such as drone technology, sports, tourism, electronics, and data center initiatives, signaling a robust focus on growth and development within the state.



