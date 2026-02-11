AP Assembly Budget Session Dates Finalised by BAC

Amaravati, 10 February – The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has announced key dates and decisions for the upcoming Budget Session.

The BAC has scheduled daily meetings from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm until 7 March. The budget discussion will take place on 14 March, with subsequent sessions on 17 and 18 March, the latter featuring Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav’s explanation of the state accounts.

Holidays are planned for 15 and 16 March. The BAC will review demands and grants over eight working days starting from 19 March. The Assembly will also hold sessions as usual on Saturday, 28 February.

Further, the Assembly has designated 1 to 3 March as holidays, with budget discussions resuming on 6 and 7 March. The BAC will decide on extending the session duration based on requirements. It has also been decided to hold a Zero Hour every day during the Assembly proceedings.