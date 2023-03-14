AP Assembly Budget session to begin today, BAC to decide on budget date

The Andhra Pradesh assembly budget meetings will begin today with the address of state governor Abdul Nazeer at 10 am. This is the first official program he is participating in after taking charge as the governor. Later, the legislative assembly and council will be adjourned.



The BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to discuss the topics to be discussed and the date of presentation of the state budget and the number of days the sessions are to be held. The official sources said that the state government intends to hold meetings from the 14th to the 24th of this month.

It is said that there is a possibility of holding meetings for at least 7 or 8 days. On Tuesday, after the BAC, a state cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. In this meeting itself, the Cabinet will approve the bills to be introduced in the assembly sessions.

The crucial 2023-24 annual budget will be presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath of Rs. 2.60 lakh on the 17th of this month. And the budget meetings of this assembly are likely to be held till 24th of this month.

Along with welfare, the government is making efforts to design the budget in such a way as to give priority to the agriculture, education, and medical sectors. On the other hand, it seems that CM Jagan may make an announcement in the Assembly on key issues, especially on three capitals, welfare, and Vizag Global Summit important issues along with the four-year rule.