AP assembly Budget Sessions: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy briefs the house on fibre grid scam

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Sessions has continued on Tuesday with the question hour where YSRCP members questioned the fibre grid corruption on this occasion. Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy replied to the questions.



Minister Balineni Srinivas alleged that 5 companies had participated in the fibre grid tenders and that Terasoft had been removed from blacklist a day before the tenders were called. He said that Chandrababu has had relations with the head of the Terasoft company, and that they had won the tender despite the company's quoted less.



Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that despite being blacklisted, the company was given the opportunity to participate in tenders with the support of the then government officials. "The government is investigating the matter and culprits will definitely be punished," said Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.



Four TDP MLAs have been suspended. TDP MLAs Ashok, Ramaraju, Satya Prasad and Ramakrishna have been suspended till the 25th of this month.