Tension prevails at postal ballot voting booths

Narasaraopet: TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu alleged that the YSRCP activists were creating tension at postal ballot voting booths at SSN College in Narasaraopet.

Addressing the media at Petlurivaripalem on Monday, he said about 30 YSRCP activists entered the postal ballot voting booths on Monday and created trouble. He termed it a cowardly act.

He said the government employees are in favour of TDP. YSRCP leaders are unable to digest it and the party activists are creating tension. He said they have lodged complaints with the police and returning officers. He sought the police intervention for peaceful conduct of the postal ballot voting.

He said if any untoward incident takes place, people will suffer a lot. He said they informed District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti about the same. Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Narasaraopet, YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav questioned the police for failure to take action against the TDP activists who gathered at the SSN College in Narasaraopet.

He said the public health workers voted on Monday. He alleged that to cover up the excesses of the TDP activists, the TDP leaders were blaming the YSRCP. He further said the TDP leaders were not confident that they would win the election.

Addressing a separate press meet in Narasaraopet on Monday, TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that while the TDP activists were going to Narasaraopet from Kunkalagunta on Monday, the YSRCP activists attacked the TDP activists and damaged the car in which they were going.

He said when they went to the police station to lodge a complaint, the YSRCP activists attacked them again.