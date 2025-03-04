AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Govt. to make announcement on budget

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Sessions are set to commence at 9 am on Tuesday, coinciding with the Legislative Council Meetings starting at 10 am. Both Houses will kick off with question-and-answer sessions, during which the AP Government is expected to announce details concerning the 2025-26 budget. Budget discussions will occur later in the session.

As the proceedings begin, lawmakers will raise questions regarding white ration cards and land disputes, with relevant ministers providing responses.

In a noteworthy agenda item, an urgent discussion is scheduled in the Assembly concerning the challenges faced by Indian medical students studying abroad, with Minister Satya Kumar kumar set to address their concerns.

During the Legislative Council Question Hour, discussions will also focus on significant issues, including problems in girls’ hostels and the recent DSC notification. The council will engage in Q&A sessions addressing topics such as sexual harassment in workplaces, welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), and the challenges faced by handloom workers.