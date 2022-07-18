AP Assembly makes arrangements for President election, voting to begin at 10am

The arrangements for the election of the president have been made by officials in Assembly Committee Hall-1. The mock polling was held at 8 am while voting for the presidential election will continue from 10 am to 5 pm. As many as 175 MLAs in the state will exercise their right to vote and more than 50 assembly personnel will participate in the duties of the presidential election.



Along with the ruling YSRCP, TDP also supported NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena is supervising the arrangements from time to time. The value of votes of a total of 175 MLAs in AP is 27,825 and the total value including MPs is 53,313. YSRCP has 151 MLAs and 31 MPs, which means the vote value of 151 MLAs is 24,009, while the value of MP's vote is 21,948 taking the total value of YSRCP vote 45,957.

When it comes to TDP votes, 23 MLAs have a value of 3,651, and Jana Sena MLA vote is worth 165. The authorities are taking advance precautions to ensure that all the votes of the MLAs are valid and that they vote without any trouble anywhere. BJP leaders said that AP is the second state after Mizoram where all the MLAs are supporting Draupadi Murmu.

Necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the elections in a peaceful environment with tight security. Adequate precautions were taken to avoid power interruption during the conduct of elections. The officials suggested that the electricity generators should be kept ready in advance, the entire election process should be videotaped, and the duty chart for the administration of the election duties should be drawn up.