Former Minister Avanti Srinivas Resigns from YSRCP, Citing Personal Reasons

Former Minister Avanti Srinivas has officially resigned from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), citing personal reasons for his departure. In a letter addressed to the party leadership, he announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party and his role as the in-charge of the Bhimili constituency.

In his resignation letter, Avanti expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had received within the party and urged the leadership to accept his resignation. He emphasized that the coalition government deserves a minimum of one year's time to establish itself, criticizing what he described as a rush to protest without giving sufficient time for governance.

Reflecting on his political journey, Avanti revealed that he entered politics in 2009 with the support of prominent leaders Chiranjeevi and Nagababu, ultimately winning the Bhimili MLA seat.

Avanti Srinivas has been noticeably absent from party functions for some time, leading to speculation about his future in politics. After discussions with his supporters, he has decided to part ways with the YSRCP. Reports suggest that his dissatisfaction with the leadership style of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may have influenced his decision.

While it remains uncertain whether Avanti will align himself with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the Jana Sena Party, indications suggest that he is leaning toward the latter. Despite this, he has maintained that he intends to step back from politics for personal reasons.