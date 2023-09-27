AP assembly passes the Contractual Employees Regularisation Bill

The government has passed the resolution of the Contractual Employees Regularisation Bill, which aims to regularise the employment of contractual employees. Minister Buggana Rajendranath has stated that the government will support government employees in all possible ways and has given priority to their benefits. "The government recognises the dedication and hard work of government employees," Rajendranath Reddy said.



The Minister said that the government has increased the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 62 years and taking steps to regularise all those who have been working since 2014.

Furthermore, the minister recalled that the government has merged the employees of the Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) into the government, benefiting approximately 53,000 individuals through this merger.