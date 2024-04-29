No takers for ‘Surya Ghar’ free electricity scheme?

Karimnagar: Even as the poll date draws near, it seems unlikely that the benefit of the Central government’s free electricity scheme will be utilised by the people. As of now, Telangana is home to two schemes viz. BJP’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Congress party’s Free Electricity (upto 200 units per month). While the former is an initiative of the Central government, the latter is one of the six guarantees of the Congress government in the State.

However, it remains to be seen how many people will show interest in the Central government scheme that offers upto 300 units of free electricity each month. Meanwhile, the Postal Department has started a survey in this regard.

Many people are expressing the opinion that the response in our State will be less. Although some have already fixed solar panels on their roofs, in line with the scheme, lack of proper technicians to repair them has rendered these panels useless. If a solution to this problem is shown, there is a possibility that some people will respond.

The Central government has assigned the responsibility of creating public awareness and conducting a survey on the Surya Ghar scheme to the Department of Posts. On this scheme, meetings and exhibitions are to be held in the villages. It is reported that the staff of the department has already started a house-to-house survey in the entire Karimnagar joint district, but stopped it after the election code came out.

Notably, the Surya Ghar scheme will be available for those who consume more than 200 units of electricity. This scheme is applicable to homesteads and group homes. Eligible can apply either through postal department or directly online and beneficiaries will be selected in three steps.

In addition, to fix kilowatt wattage solar panels on beneficiary houses there should be ten square meters of space available. The government will pay the subsidy amount within a month.

The supplier of empanelled solar panels must be selected at the time of application. Solar panels of one kilowatt capacity generate 4 units of electricity per day. If three solar panels are installed, it is possible to get electricity at the rate of 12 units.

It may be recalled that the State government has announced free electricity for white ration card holders who consume under 200 units of power. Many people are already receiving the fruits of the scheme.