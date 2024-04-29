PETA issues advisory on animal care

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in India issued an advisory on Sunday regarding the care of animals amidst the soaring temperatures.

Given animals' heightened susceptibility to heat stress and dehydration, PETA India emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to safeguard the welfare of both domestic pets and community animals. According to the advisory, it's strongly advised to keep dogs indoors since they regulate their body temperature mainly through panting and sweating from their footpads. Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for brief periods, can be extremely dangerous as temperatures inside can rise quickly, potentially causing heatstroke and, in severe cases, death. People are also advised to place water bowls in neighborhoods, ensuring that the water is changed frequently. Similarly, offering water to birds and promoting breaks for animals used for work are crucial measures in reducing the risks of heat-related illnesses. Animal-cart drivers are encouraged to permit rest periods, especially during hot afternoons, and to aid in cooling them down with gentle water sprays. "During increasing temperatures, it's vital to assist animals in avoiding heatstroke and dehydration," emphasised a PETA representative.

“Additionally, if you encounter an animal in distress, it's crucial to contact a veterinarian or an animal welfare organization promptly and provide the animal with water for immediate relief. If necessary, reach out to PETA India's emergency response team at 9820122602”, she said.