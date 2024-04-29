Early education’s influence on academic success

Previously, the most common discourse around a child’s early education from birth to age five focused on engaging activities at home, bedtime stories from grandparents, and regular evening strolls in the park. But in recent years, the meaning of early childhood education has evolved.

Early education is the cornerstone on which a child’s future is built in the path of human development. According to UNICEF research, the period between birth and age eight is critical for human brain development. They begin developing social and emotional competencies during this time, laying the groundwork for their future academic and professional success. This in turn emphasises how important early childhood education is to a child’s future academic achievement.

The importance of education for young children

The study of early childhood education (ECE) focuses on children’s formal and informal education from birth to age eight. Since its inception, this educational channel has become increasingly well-known, initially in Europe. There is no denying that parents play a crucial role in providing for their children during their formative years. They are essential in helping children recognise the differences between other people and themselves. Early childhood programmes can help youngsters grow in intelligence and acquire outstanding manners, however nothing can match their love and care. Furthermore, there are several aspects of ECE that add to the effectiveness of infant development and make it valuable. Among them are:

1. Adaptive Teachers

Creating caring and engaging learning environments is mostly the responsibility of educators who are knowledgeable about early childhood development and who are attuned to the individual needs and interests of each child.

2. Having Fun While Learning

For young children, play is an essential learning tool, and play-based learning activities that foster imagination, creativity, exploration, and hands-on learning experiences are a big part of early childhood programmes. According to a NASA research, 58% of children aged 5 were deemed “genius” based on their level of imagination, but only 12% of 15-year-olds and 2% of adults were categorised as such.

3. Lesson plans

A well-designed curriculum that is in line with children’s learning standards and established within an appropriate framework offers a foundation for a child’s early education and development.

4. Family and Community Involvement

Relationships between communities, educators, and families are thought to be crucial for promoting a child’s learning and overall development.

These components provide a strong basis for the early childhood education system, which has a significant influence on a child’s growth and education.

Early childhood education’s effect on a child’s academic achievement

There are several advantages to early childhood education that can help children succeed academically in the future. Let’s examine a few of them :

l Sometimes children who have not had early childhood education start school without having ever been exposed to reading. Conversely, early childhood education (ECE) programmes contribute to closing the achievement gap that may exist even prior to kindergarten entry.

l Quality early education programmes help to provide equitable opportunities for children to interact with others while developing self-awareness. Such social and emotional skills are critical for their healthy development, as well as their academic success in school and beyond.

l The fact that early childhood education gets kids ready for a smooth transition to formal schooling is one of its biggest benefits. ECE programmes give special attention to the knowledge and skills that kids need to be successful in the classroom.

Moreover, early childhood education has advantages beyond scholastic or professional achievement. Additionally, the ECE has been linked to lower rates of drug usage, criminal activity, and even improved health outcomes. These long-term advantages highlight the higher impact of early childhood education investments. As a result, we must respect early childhood education and work to ensure that all children have equitable access to high-quality programmes, which are essential to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives.

(The author is MD, Birla Open Minds)