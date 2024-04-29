Nagar Kurnool: Corden & search ops conducted

Live
Just In
Nagar Kurnool: A cordon and search was operation was conducted on the orders of District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath in Nagar Kurnool district. Additional SP CH Rameshwar said that the exercise was held in Manthati village in Nagar Kurnool mandal at 4 am under the supervision of Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivasulu.
Rameshwar told the media that there is no need for the public to panic as the cordon and search would not cause any trouble to them. Its purpose was to round up criminals and seize illegally plying vehicles. Three check posts were set up in the village and 10 teams deployed to carry out the operations. In total, three Circle inspectors, 10 Sub Inspectors, along with 75 policemen, took part in it. Such operations would be organised in the district in the future too.